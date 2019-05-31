The Left Chapter
Friday, May 31, 2019
Found Art: Promises to Keep w. Left and Leaving, The Weakerthans
Promises to Keep - Oil on Canvas Board, Artist Unknown (Initialed D. Y.)
Michael Laxer
1:52 PM
art
found art
The Weakerthans
