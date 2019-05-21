Silver spoon rich boy Ford clueless as always
Doug Ford tweet
Only a clueless silver spoon rich boy like Doug Ford could think that every household could afford to slash all their spending by 4% to to protect "their children's future". Staggering, utter, debased stupidity. Having to do that for many people living in poverty or many working people would be utterly devastating for their family's future just as these cuts are for civil society in Ontario.
But seriously, more broadly, this is the problem with these household comparisons that all the neo-liberal politicians love from "social democratic" to liberal to right...such total bullshit.
Instead of the atrocious faux comparison raise taxes on the rich. A 4% tax increase on the top 20% of income earners in Ontario would end the government's "household budget" problem immediately.
No comments:
Post a Comment