Blind partisan hypocrisy is not what we need to confront the climate crisis

It is amazing how partisan hypocrisy continues to undermine any serious attempt to confront the staggering climate crisis and emergency that faces us.
While it is certainly unfortunate and disappointing that the B.C. Court of Appeal unanimously ruled against the BC NDP government determining that "British Columbia doesn't have the right to impose environmental laws that could kill the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion", it is simply farcical to claim that the BC NDP is "trying to protect" the right of Canadians to "a clean environment" as federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh does in the above tweet.
From its appalling "sort-of" reversal on the Site C project that led NDP Premier John Horgan to opine "When it comes to reconciliation and working with Indigenous leadership there has been over 150 years of disappointment in British Columbia. I’m not the first person to stand before you and disappoint Indigenous people." to its support of fracking with the LNG project the BC NDP has a profoundly selective version of "trying to protect" the environment.
We also must not forget the shameful BC RCMP invasion of Wet'suwet'en territory where officers armed with assault and sniper rifles arrested peaceful protesters on their own lands, all under the NDP's watch, and all in support of building a pipeline!
As long as this kind of partisan blindness exists that would allow Singh to make a statement that is so ludicrously out of whack with reality any supposed commitment to an alleged "Green New Deal" can't be seen as anything more than a cynical election ploy.
