The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Videos
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Argument #10,547 in favour of Socialist Revolution
Source:
Choco Leibniz biscuit heiress defends family's Nazi-era slave labour
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
6:19 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment