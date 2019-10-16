Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Choose the Most Worthy, Election Poster, USSR 1984 -- Daily LIFT #21


Choose the Most Worthy -- Election Poster, USSR 1984

(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
