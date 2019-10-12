Duplessis Must Go! The LPP's Call to Action, May 1959

Leftist Leaflet Project
An interesting leaflet from the Communist Party (known as the Labor Progressive Party at the time) in the lead up to the historic Quebec election in 1960 that actually did see the defeat of Maurice Duplessis' Union Nationale and the beginnings of the Quiet Revolution of the 1960s. This came in the wake of his death in 1959.
Notable quotes include:
The LPP is the only political party in Canada which forthrightly recognizes the existence of French Canada as a nation within a bi-national state, and demands for it full economic and political equality, the right to self-determination, which Marxists see as the basic right of all nations.and the tragically relevant:
Whom, then, does anti-communism serve?
It has always been used to cloak the manoeuvers of warmongers and fascists.
