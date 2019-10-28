Robeson Defies McCarthyism, 1956 -- Daily LIFT #32

Paul Robeson testifies in Washington June 12, 1956, before the House Committee on Un-American Activities.
Standing up in the face of blacklisting and intimidation, having had his passport revoked for years, Robeson famously said "Whether I am or am not a Communist is irrelevant. The question is whether American citizens, regardless of their political beliefs or sympathies, may enjoy their constitutional rights." and "My father was a slave, and my people died to build this country, and I am going to stay here, and have a part of it just like you. And no Fascist-minded people will drive me from it."
(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
