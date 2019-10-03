Thursday, October 3, 2019

Soviet Moscow 1985 - 18 Streetscapes and Postcards

Published in 1985 this packet of 18 colourful postcards show a variety of sights around Moscow during the Soviet period. We have looked at many Soviet vintage photos before, of course, as well as some of Moscow.

These ones are unusually bright and vivid and have a large number of streetscapes which I always find the most interesting.

The picture of Kalinin Prospekt at night is spectacular, while the Marx Prospekt, Komsomol Square, Kalinin Bridge and the shot of the RSFSR Council of Ministers and CMEA buildings are all standouts.

(Click on images to enlarge)



Arbat Square and Kalinin Prospekt


Kalinin Statue


Kremlin Towers


Red Square


Moscow Art Theatre


Marx Prospekt


Nikita's Gate Square


Komsomol Square


View of the Novodevichy Monastery


Kalinin Bridge and Ukraine Hotel


RSFSR Council of Ministers &
Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Buildings


View of the Kremlin from the Moskva River


State Historical and Architectural Museum


Building on Lermontov Square


Friendship House for Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries


Reception Room of the President of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR and RSFSR


Pushkin Statue


 A Kremlin Entrance at Night
