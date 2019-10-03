Soviet Moscow 1985 - 18 Streetscapes and Postcards

These ones are unusually bright and vivid and have a large number of streetscapes which I always find the most interesting.
The picture of Kalinin Prospekt at night is spectacular, while the Marx Prospekt, Komsomol Square, Kalinin Bridge and the shot of the RSFSR Council of Ministers and CMEA buildings are all standouts.
Arbat Square and Kalinin Prospekt
Kalinin Statue
Kremlin Towers
Red Square
Moscow Art Theatre
Marx Prospekt
Nikita's Gate Square
Komsomol Square
View of the Novodevichy Monastery
Kalinin Bridge and Ukraine Hotel
RSFSR Council of Ministers &
Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Buildings
View of the Kremlin from the Moskva River
State Historical and Architectural Museum
Building on Lermontov Square
Friendship House for Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries
Reception Room of the President of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR and RSFSR
Pushkin Statue
A Kremlin Entrance at Night
