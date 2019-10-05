"For Anti-Imperialist Solidarity, Peace and Friendship": Closing Rally of the 10th World Festival of Youth and Students -- Daily LIFT #10

Closing Rally of the 10th World Festival of Youth and Students -
Berlin, German Democratic Republic, 1973
The slogan of the festival was "For Anti-Imperialist Solidarity, Peace and Friendship". Over 25,000 youth attended from 140 countries along with tens of thousands of other tourists and visitors.
(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
