Saturday, October 5, 2019

"For Anti-Imperialist Solidarity, Peace and Friendship": Closing Rally of the 10th World Festival of Youth and Students -- Daily LIFT #10


Closing Rally of the 10th World Festival of Youth and Students - 
Berlin, German Democratic Republic, 1973

The slogan of the festival was "For Anti-Imperialist Solidarity, Peace and Friendship". Over 25,000 youth attended from 140 countries along with tens of thousands of other tourists and visitors.

(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
