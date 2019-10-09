"We have been enslaved in a modernized form" -- Nigerian workers allege widespread abuses by Shell in new video

On October 8 Amnesty posted about the case before a court in The Hague, Kiobel v Shell, where Esther Kiobel is trying to hold the company to account for its alleged involvement in the arrests and state murders in 1995 of the "Ogoni Nine" that included her husband and the famed writer and activist Ken Saro-Wiwa.
Meanwhile, back in March IndustriALL and the Europe-Third World Center presented a statement to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland regarding Shell's present day Nigerian employment contracting practices. In it they said:
Contract workers at Shell Nigeria are living in poverty, with no job security and poor healthcare that is costing workers’ lives. Contract workers face dismissal if they join a union or ask for a pay rise. They lack safety equipment and risk death in the field...On October 7, World Day for Decent Work, the union federation released a video in an effort to draw attention to the horrific conditions and poverty wages these workers are paid and the constant threat of dismissal or worse if they attempt to organize or fight for their rights.
...Shell is violating the human and labour rights of Nigerian workers with impunity, highlighting the urgent need for an international legally-binding instrument to regulate the activities of transnational companies.
One worker says "We have been enslaved in a modernized form".
