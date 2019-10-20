You Read Books, Eh?, Anti-McCarthy Cartoon 1949 -- Daily LIFT #25

You Read Books, Eh? -- Anti-McCarthy Cartoon, Herb Block, 1949
Herb Block (Herblock), a courageous cartoonist for the Washington Post, drew this as the McCarthy era began to intensify and hundreds of librarians and school teachers began to lose their jobs for having left-wing, "anti-American" or "anti-religious" views.
Many of these workers were women and were denounced by fellow community members or workers caught up in the appalling anti-democratic climate of the time.
(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
