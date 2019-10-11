Friday, October 11, 2019

October, Boris Shatokhin -- Daily LIFT #16


October - Poster, Boris Shatokhin, USSR 1983

(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)

