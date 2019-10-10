Women's March in Mumbai, India, 1964 -- Daily LIFT #15

On March 6, 1964 over 20,000 working women marched through the streets of Mumbai, India to present their charter of demands to the state government for improved women's rights in the workplace and on the job. They carried banners and posters with slogans like "Stop Working Women's Harassment"
(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
