"Why is it that we ask the question about whether or not Indigenous people should have clean drinking water?"
After pointing out the billions the government squandered on tax cuts and pipelines NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has what is likely his finest moment when he turns the tables on a stupid media question.
Whatever the flaws of the NDP, Singh here points out the obvious and outrageous racism and colonialism that lies at the heart of questions about the cost of clean drinking water for Indigenous communities by stating the FACT that if Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver or Edmonton had a clean drinking water crisis there would be no question at all about solving it.
