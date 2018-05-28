See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: A Better Ontario is Possible!, Socialist Party of Ontario
The Socialist Party of Ontario was formed on May 28, 2011 in Toronto and ran candidates in two provincial elections.
As I wrote five years later in the piece On the 5th anniversary of the founding of the Socialist Party of Ontario the need for a new party has never been greater :
"Based around putting the supposed egalitarianism of socialism into action, it was created as a leaderless party whose intent was to allow for the flowering of a real collective and democratic approach to party policy and governance.While not as "vintage" as many of the leaflets posted here, this was the SPO's general leaflet printed in 2012 that outlined many of the party's most important policies as well as its general philosophy.
It also adopted an unashamedly and avowedly democratic socialist platform."
Its central slogans were "A Better Ontario is Possible" and "A New Ontario: Community, Diversity, Solidarity, Justice" under the banner "Socialism, Democracy, Feminism, Equality".
If you are interested in reading more about the party its platform and constitution can still be found online.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment