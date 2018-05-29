See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Submission to Right Honourable J. Diefenbaker and Cabinet by National Unemployment Lobby Committee, April 24, 1961
Calling unemployment at the time a "national emergency" this submission by the National Unemployment Lobby Committee to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet in 1961 looks at the stark reality faced by the jobless at the time.
This was a Canada prior to the liberalization of Unemployment Insurance in 1971, prior to universal medical coverage in every province and prior even to 40 hour work week laws.
The submission outlines a number of solutions, including proposals from the Canadian Labour Congress and the Ontario Federation of Labour. It also talks about issues around housing, the threat of deportation that hung over unemployed immigrants and the need for higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations, among other things.
Finally it exposes the common refrain of reactionaries that the unemployed are somehow simply "lazy"as well as Pierre Berton's response that such an opinion is "pure, unadulterated hogwash".
(Click on scans to enlarge)
