Leaflet: Constitution of the Labor-Progressive Party, 1951
A few days ago we looked at the Constitution of the Communist Party of the United States of America, 1983. Today we are looking at the 1951 constitution of the Labor-Progressive Party (LPP) as the Communist Party of Canada was known at the time.
Again of interest as an historical/organizational document the LPP constitution reflects many of the priorities of the party at the time, just when the Cold War and McCarthyism were dawning.
Notable parts, especially for the era, include:
The Labor-Progressive Party conducts a consistent and many sided struggle for full national equality for French Canada -- a struggle to eliminate the economic and social inequalities from which the people of French Canada suffer. The Labor-Progressive Party upholds fully the democratic right of French Canada to national self-determination.
and:
It shall be the obligation of all Party members to struggle against all forms of national oppression and discrimination, and against all ideological influences and practices of racial intolerance and discrimination.Later in the document it states that members will be expelled for "The practice or advocacy of any form of racial, national or religious discrimination."
