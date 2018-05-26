Karma's Kitchen food truck makes a welcome appearance in Long Branch

After trying several of their menu items I am very glad that I did.
Karma's Kitchen specializes in Tibetan, Nepalese and Indian Cuisine. Their permanent address is at 1411 Gerrard St East near Coxwell. You can find their full menu at their website.
The food truck menu, of course, is more limited with 8 options. What is on offer, though, is top notch.
The menu ranges price wise from vegetarian spring rolls at 5 for $4 to skewered seasoned chicken served on a bed of french fries at $8.
You can get Butter Chicken or Curry Chicken on Spring Rice each for $7. The curry chicken was excellent with moist meat, a tasty sauce and generous portions. It is pictured below with some of the homemade hot sauce.
|Curry Chicken on Spring Rice: $7
On the truck you can get 5 dumplings served either deep fried or in a gravy for $7. We tried both. (There is also a third, steamed dumpling option without sauce).
|Momos in Gravy: $7
The Momos in Gravy is a straight-up home run with a flavourful chicken filling (there is a vegetarian option) while the gravy is absolutely delicious. It is pictured above with both some of the homemade hot and the homemade sweet sauce.
The deep fried option is great too as are their samosas. The samosas are vegetarian, 5 for $4 and a nice size with a satisfying texture and seasoning.
|Samosas 5 for $4 / Deep Fried Momos 5 for $7
The truck's server told me that they plan to be at Kipling and Lake Shore for weekday lunches for possibly a couple more weeks. Whether they are there or move to a new spot, the truck is well worth seeking out.
He also told me that the restaurant has many different versions of momos as you can see online.
I think a trip to the east end to try these out is in order in the near future. I will be sure to report back.
See also: Trini Gardens Brings Excellent West Indian - Chinese Fusion to South Etobicoke
See also: Kothur Indian Cuisine's fantastic lunch special in Mimico
No comments:
Post a Comment