Leaflet: Constitution of the Communist Party of the United States of America, 1983
A pocket-sized copy of the constitution of the CPUSA as it was in 1983. Interesting as an historical/organizational document as well as for those looking to see an example of "democratic centralism" (for better or worse) as a party's constitutional practice.
Article VII Section 2 is interesting for a variety of reasons.
The preamble of a party's constitution says a lot about how it sees itself and wants others to see it. This one is no exception with lines such as "The working class is the only class capable of leading the people against the monopolies and to socialism" and "The historic goals of the working class determine the goals of the Communist Party".
(Click on scans to enlarge)
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
