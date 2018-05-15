The Left Chapter
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
The Magical American Commitment to Peace...It Always Ends With War!
The Magical American Commitment to Peace...
It Always Ends With War
Cuban Political Cartoon, 1982
Some things never change...
Michael Laxer
1:03 PM
Cuba
