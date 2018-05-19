See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Documents of the 3rd Conference of Communist and Workers' Parties of the Region of the East Mediterranean, Near and Middle East and the Red Sea, 1987
Documents and declarations from a regional conference of Communist and Workers' parties that included parties from countries such as Greece, Turkey, Israel, Palestine, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and others. The conference was held in Athens in October 1987.
An interesting glimpse of the issues facing the region at the time. The conference also issued solidarity messages to the African National Congress and the Sandinistas.
The document ends with a declaration related to the 70th Anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution that was coming up in less than a month at that point. It spoke of the tremendous significance of the revolution in world history as well as the critical role played by the USSR in the anti-colonialist and anti-imperialist struggles of the 20th century. It makes for pretty tragic reading now, given the events that would unfold over the next four years.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment