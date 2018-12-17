Monday, December 17, 2018

Soviet Ulan-Ude 1973 -- 15 Vintage Images w. the World's Largest Lenin Bust

Ulan-Ude is a city that lies in the Siberian Far East near Lake Baikal and the Mongolian border. Its name means "Red Uda" in the Buryat language referring to both the communism of the USSR and the river Uda that runs through the city.

This folder of 15 photographs of the city and region was published in 1973 and is notable for a number of reasons. The postcards were aimed entirely at Soviet citizens and tourists as Ulan-Ude was closed to any visitors who were not from the Soviet Union.

At the time it had a population of slightly over 250,000. One thing the city was known for -- and still is as it is still there -- was its gigantic statue bust of Lenin's head, which is the largest of its type ever built. This was erected for the centenary of Lenin's birth in 1970 and sat in what was called the Square of the Soviets.

The snow-laden city hippodrome with horses is a great photo as are those of the train snaking along the Selenga River, the public stairs leading up to the House of Culture at the car repair plant, and the fascinating photo of the Orbita Station outside the city.

The Orbita Station was part of the world's first national satellite TV network that the Soviet Union launched in 1967. It allowed people living throughout the Soviet Far East to receive live television signals.

(Click on images to enlarge)


The Lenin Bust in the Square of the Soviets


Monument to V.I. Lenin


Tourist Hotel


Komsomolskaya Square


Orbita Station


50th Anniversary of October Prospect


Opera and Ballet Theater


Victory Avenue


50th Anniversary of October Place


Communist Party Regional Committee


At the City Hippodrome


Monument to the Heroes of the Civil War


In the Vicinity of the City


Government Building of the Buryat ASSR


House of Culture at the Car Repair Plant


Selenga River


Apparently this set of cards cost 53 kopecks 



Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)