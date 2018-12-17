Soviet Ulan-Ude 1973 -- 15 Vintage Images w. the World's Largest Lenin Bust

This folder of 15 photographs of the city and region was published in 1973 and is notable for a number of reasons. The postcards were aimed entirely at Soviet citizens and tourists as Ulan-Ude was closed to any visitors who were not from the Soviet Union.
At the time it had a population of slightly over 250,000. One thing the city was known for -- and still is as it is still there -- was its gigantic statue bust of Lenin's head, which is the largest of its type ever built. This was erected for the centenary of Lenin's birth in 1970 and sat in what was called the Square of the Soviets.
The snow-laden city hippodrome with horses is a great photo as are those of the train snaking along the Selenga River, the public stairs leading up to the House of Culture at the car repair plant, and the fascinating photo of the Orbita Station outside the city.
The Orbita Station was part of the world's first national satellite TV network that the Soviet Union launched in 1967. It allowed people living throughout the Soviet Far East to receive live television signals.
(Click on images to enlarge)
The Lenin Bust in the Square of the Soviets
Monument to V.I. Lenin
Tourist Hotel
Komsomolskaya Square
Orbita Station
50th Anniversary of October Prospect
Opera and Ballet Theater
Victory Avenue
50th Anniversary of October Place
Communist Party Regional Committee
At the City Hippodrome
Monument to the Heroes of the Civil War
In the Vicinity of the City
Government Building of the Buryat ASSR
House of Culture at the Car Repair Plant
Selenga River
Apparently this set of cards cost 53 kopecks
