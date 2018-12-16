Cyntoia Brown, Taverner, Yellow Vests & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 9 - 16

This list covers the week of December 9 - 16.
1) Two Members Of Brazil's MST Landless Movement Murdered
Telesur
Two members of the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) of Brazil were killed Saturday night in a rural area in the coastal state of Paraiba, gunned down by two hooded individuals.
2) A day after a neo-Nazi is convicted of murder, associates of the country's oldest, most violent skinhead groups charged with hate crimes
Brett Barrouquere, SPLC
Individuals associated with some of the country’s oldest and most violent racist skinhead groups have been charged with hate crimes in Washington state, just hours after a jury convicted a neo-Nazi of murder for his actions at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Steve Sweeney. Morning Star
FRENCH Communists condemned Turkey’s “dictatorial regime” today, demanding the release of all political prisoners in a statement of solidarity with the Kurdish women’s movement’s hunger strike.
4) Black people ‘grossly overrepresented,’ more likely to be hurt or killed by Toronto police, racial profiling report finds
Jim Rankin and Wendy Gillis, The Toronto Star
A detailed analysis of never-before-seen police watchdog data has found Black people are “grossly overrepresented” in cases in which Toronto police have used force, especially when it comes to fatal shootings.
Rachel Browne, Vice News
A Black person in Toronto was nearly 20 times more likely than a white person to be shot and killed by the Toronto Police Service between 2013 and 2017.
Sara Mojtehedzadeh, The Toronto Star
Racialized workers in Ontario are significantly more likely to be concentrated in low-wage jobs and face persistent unemployment and earnings gaps compared to white employees — pointing to the “uncomfortable truth” about racism in the job market, according to a new study.
Alex Bollinger, LGBTQ Nation
Scientists are speaking out against a directive by the Trump administration that has shut down research into a cure for HIV.
Rick Kuhn, Red Flag
“Pasokisation” is a term for the collapse in support for social democratic parties. It is associated with the rise in support for the far right and fascists.
9) France protests: Macron promises tax concessions and minimum wage rise in response to violence
Will Kirby, The Independent
Emmanuel Macron has promised a minimum wage increase and tax concessions as he addressed the nation for the first time since anti-tax demonstrations around France turned into violent protests.
10) Egypt bans sale of yellow vests in fear of gilets jaunes copycat protests
The Guardian
Egyptian authorities restricted the sale of yellow reflective vests amid fears opponents might attempt to copy French gilets jaunes protesters during next month’s anniversary of the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak.
11) Macron’s appeal to French from behind gold desk leaves gilets jaunes unimpressed
Angelique Chrisafis, The Guardian
Flaunting Élysée Palace’s gilded rooms does little to quell ‘president of the rich’ tag.
