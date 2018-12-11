Peppercorn Pork Chops with Bacon Sauerkraut

What you get is a great, classic combination of flavours and pork chops that are tender and delicious.
To begin, in a large saucepan cook around six pieces of bacon until done and set aside.
In the same pan use the left over bacon fat (draining some off first if necessary) to saute one large chopped onion seasoned with salt and pepper to taste. Do this over medium-high heat for around 5 minutes. Set the onion aside.
Remove the pan from the heat but do not clean. When the pan has cooled place the now cooked bacon across the bottom of the pan. Cover the bacon with a layer of sauerkraut. The sauerkraut should cover the entire pan. I used a whole bottle. Season the sauerkraut with two teaspoons of mustard powder, 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (or more to taste) and then approximately 30 peppercorns evenly distributed throughout.
Place your browned chops evenly on top of the bed of sauerkraut.
Now cover the chops with the sauteed onion.
Pour 2 cups of chicken broth and one cup of a dry white wine into the pan. Bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce heat and simmer, covered, for one hour.
Serve the chops with the onion and bacon sauerkraut atop or on the side. The dish also goes well with either sour cream or Dijon mustard (or both) on the side. I like to have it with noodles as well.
This is a terrific meal, especially this time of year.
Enjoy.
