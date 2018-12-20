National Liberation Front of South Vietnam Founded, December 20, 1960

The NLF issued a proclamation that had ten central points including demands for independence, land reform, equality for women and minorities and the reunification of Vietnam. (For the full ten points see scans below.)
Despite the countless war crimes and criminal bombings and invasion by the forces of American imperialism the Vietnamese people would triumph and liberate South Vietnam in 1975.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
The full program can be found at:
You'll Be Avenged My Child
From: The Art of Resistance: Sketches of the Vietnamese National Liberation Front 1964 - 1966 Part II
