National Liberation Front of South Vietnam Founded, December 20, 1960

On December 20, 1960 the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam (NLF) was formed to fight for the "national union of the entire population of South Vietnam...with the view of overthrowing the yoke of the U.S. and their lackeys" (from Chronology of the Vietnam War, Democratic Republic of Vietnam Commission for the Investigation of US Imperialists' War Crimes in Vietnam.)

The NLF issued a proclamation that had ten central points including demands for independence, land reform, equality for women and minorities and the reunification of Vietnam. (For the full ten points see scans below.)

Despite the countless war crimes and criminal bombings and invasion by the forces of American imperialism the Vietnamese people would triumph and liberate South Vietnam in 1975.

(Click on scans to enlarge)




The full program can be found at: 
Program of the National Liberation Front of South Viet-Nam
You'll Be Avenged My Child

