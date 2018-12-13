The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Blogs
Videos
News
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Topics
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Thursday, December 13, 2018
For Peace, National Independence, Democracy, Social Progress - Soviet Poster 1976
For Peace, National Independence, Democracy, Social Progress - Soviet Poster 1976
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
7:35 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
art
,
USSR
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment