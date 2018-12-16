Sunday, December 16, 2018

Woodfire Sandwich Co. w. the Exceptional Nashville Hot & Hero Sandwiches in Long Branch

In August, 2017 we took a look at Woody's Burgers Bar and Grill, one of the very best burger spots in Toronto whose first location is in the South Etobicoke neighbourhood of Long Branch.

Woody's is great and, happily as it turns out, the owners of Woody's have opened an exceptional sandwich take-out joint right next door to their original outing. The Woodfire Sandwich Co. at 3797 Lakeshore Blvd W. near the Long Branch GO Station and Marie Curtis Park has a menu that is full of
fantastic offering after fantastic offering.

The menu is divided between "Southern BBQ", "Signature" and "Classic" sandwiches with a Breakfast Sandwich menu for the weekend and salads and sides for those extras we all want from time-to-time.

Everything we have tried is a home run.

The Nashville Hot ($9.70) chicken sandwich is unreal and worth a visit on its own. Bathed in a very spicy (as it should be) sauce it is also topped with mayo, lettuce and pickles to cool things down and offer a terrific complete flavour package. The chicken is perfectly cooked and crispy. I cannot tell you how good it is, you simply have to try one yourself.


Closely related is the Southern Fried Chicken ($9.55) which has buttermilk battered breast with toppings like the pickles and sriracha mayo.


Their Hero Sandwich ($9.25) is one of the best Hero style-sandwiches I have ever had. It is a proper Hero with hot cappacola, genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone as the cheese, and topped with the peperoncini that kicks it up. A must.


The Cuban ($9.25) combines 12 hour pulled pork with a house sauce, Swiss cheese, bacon, pickle and chipotle mayo for an all-around hit. 


Other notable sandwiches include the wonderfully messy and delicious Texas Brisket ($9.75) and the smoked pork belly PBLT ($9.25).

There are vegetarian options as well including the Yam & Beet ($8.95) which combines roasted sweet potato and beet with goat cheese and pickled red onion.

For those looking for a side salad the Potato Salad ($3.95) is excellent.


No overview would be complete without mentioning the bags of House-Made Chips ($1.95) which are perfectly crispy and salty.


This is a take out or delivery joint though, so unlike the burger restaurant there is only very limited window seating to eat-in.

The Woodfire Sandwich Co. is located at 3797 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 40th St. at the foot of Brown's Line). They are open everyday except Monday. 416-953-8365. 

 You can visit their website at: https://www.woodfiresandwich.com/

