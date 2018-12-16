Woodfire Sandwich Co. w. the Exceptional Nashville Hot & Hero Sandwiches in Long Branch

Woody's is great and, happily as it turns out, the owners of Woody's have opened an exceptional sandwich take-out joint right next door to their original outing. The Woodfire Sandwich Co. at 3797 Lakeshore Blvd W. near the Long Branch GO Station and Marie Curtis Park has a menu that is full of
The menu is divided between "Southern BBQ", "Signature" and "Classic" sandwiches with a Breakfast Sandwich menu for the weekend and salads and sides for those extras we all want from time-to-time.
Everything we have tried is a home run.
The Nashville Hot ($9.70) chicken sandwich is unreal and worth a visit on its own. Bathed in a very spicy (as it should be) sauce it is also topped with mayo, lettuce and pickles to cool things down and offer a terrific complete flavour package. The chicken is perfectly cooked and crispy. I cannot tell you how good it is, you simply have to try one yourself.
Closely related is the Southern Fried Chicken ($9.55) which has buttermilk battered breast with toppings like the pickles and sriracha mayo.
Their Hero Sandwich ($9.25) is one of the best Hero style-sandwiches I have ever had. It is a proper Hero with hot cappacola, genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone as the cheese, and topped with the peperoncini that kicks it up. A must.
The Cuban ($9.25) combines 12 hour pulled pork with a house sauce, Swiss cheese, bacon, pickle and chipotle mayo for an all-around hit.
Other notable sandwiches include the wonderfully messy and delicious Texas Brisket ($9.75) and the smoked pork belly PBLT ($9.25).
There are vegetarian options as well including the Yam & Beet ($8.95) which combines roasted sweet potato and beet with goat cheese and pickled red onion.
For those looking for a side salad the Potato Salad ($3.95) is excellent.
No overview would be complete without mentioning the bags of House-Made Chips ($1.95) which are perfectly crispy and salty.
This is a take out or delivery joint though, so unlike the burger restaurant there is only very limited window seating to eat-in.
The Woodfire Sandwich Co. is located at 3797 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 40th St. at the foot of Brown's Line). They are open everyday except Monday. 416-953-8365.
You can visit their website at: https://www.woodfiresandwich.com/
See also: Woody's Burgers Bar and Grill - Hardwood Grilled Burgers Among Toronto's Best
See also: Parkdale's Little Tibet w. Sha-Bhaley & Momos
No comments:
Post a Comment