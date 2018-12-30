Sunday, December 30, 2018
Bolsonaro Inauguration, Zambian Socialist Party, Cuba & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 23 - 30
This list covers the week of December 23 - 30.
1) Socialism strives to ensure all citizens lead dignified lives, says Singoyi
Issac Zulu, The Mast
SOCIALIST Party political assistant to the general secretary Kachingwe Singoyi says capitalism does not favour interests of workers.
2) Indigenous Nation Blocks TransCanada Pipeline with New Checkpoint
The Real News Network
When TransCanada attempts to deliver a Canadian court injunction against a decade-old Wet’suwet’en checkpoint, they run into a second checkpoint instead. The Wet’suwet’en people have never signed treaties with Canada or sold their lands, a fact confirmed by Canada’s Supreme Court in 1997 in a landmark case known as Delgamuukw.
On Christmas day 1837, Africans and Native Americans who formed Florida’s Seminole Nation defeated a vastly superior U.S. invading army. This alliance of Seminole warriors resisted a forced relocation to a reservation out west as well as a forced return of Africans back to slavery.
The battle was one of many in the Seminole Wars, which were the longest and most expensive (both in human and monetary terms) Indian Wars in United States history. The victory of the Christmas Day freedom fighters was an early example of successful multiracial resistance against colonialism and racism. (Via Telesur Facebook)
3) Israel: Netanyahu's Coalition Collapses, Early Elections Called
Telesur
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's much boasted about coalition failed and a new election has been called for April.
4) Migrant boy dies in U.S. custody; Trump vows shutdown will last until border wall is funded
Lenny Bernstein, Philip Rucker and Robert Moore, The Washington Post
An 8-year-old Guatemalan child detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection died at a hospital in New Mexico, the agency reported Tuesday, the second migrant child to die in government custody this month.
5) Dec. 26, 1862: Mass Execution of Dakota Indians
Zinn Education Project
On Dec. 26, 1862, 38 Dakota Indians were executed by the U.S. government during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 (also known as the Sioux Uprising, Dakota Uprising).
6) ‘Stronger’ communists mark 50th year with vow to resist Duterte’s tyranny
Llanesca T. Panti, GMA News
On its 50th anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Wednesday has vowed to soldier on in resisting President Rodrigo Duterte's policy of fascist terror, saying that their troops can't be defeated by the military.
7) It’s time of renewal, says M’membe
Chambwa Moonga, The Mast
THE Socialist Party (Zambia) has urged the working class and the poor to find comfort in Christmas’ spirit of sharing and solidarity.
8) CPI celebrates 93rd foundation day at Himayat Nagar
The Hans India
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has completed 93 years. Its leaders celebrated the occasion here at Makdhum Bhavan on Wednesday. Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy participated in the celebrations as chief guest. Telangana state CPI leaders Chada Venkat Reddy, CPI state secretary and other party leaders were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar Reddy explained the circumstances when the party was formed during the British rule. He said that the party was formed to fight against the British imperialism. He recalled the sacrifices of many Communist freedom fighters. He also noted the role of the party in Telangana Armed Struggle.
9) The Real Face of Justin Trudeau
Ramzy Baroud, The Socialist Project Bullet
Trudeau and his government will certainly be judged by future generations, as his predecessors were judged for their past sins, for choosing, despite the passage of time, to stand on the wrong side of history.
10) “For the Humblest of the Zambian People, There is No Other Alternative to Socialism”
People's Dispatch
Peoples Dispatch, along with the media team of the Socialist Party of Zambia, spoke to Dr. Fred M’membe about the struggle for socialism in Zambia, and across the African continent
11) An inconvenient truth: the enduring popularity of socialism in the post-Soviet states
Gavin Mendel-Gleason, Morning Star
TWO decades of polling by the Levada Centre, a Russian NGO, show that the majority of people in Russia regret the downfall of the USSR. It is mainly economic and social reasons that fuel this regret. This year, positive sentiment towards the Soviet Union has hit a 14-year-high.
12) LDA candidates face intimidation, torture
Sadiqur Rahman, New Age Bangladesh
Left Democratic Alliance on Friday expressed deep dissatisfaction and resentment about the ‘non-congenial atmosphere’ for 11th national polls.
13) Opposition announces boycott of the inauguration of the elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro
MNA
The Workers' Party (PT), which ruled Brazil between 2003 and 2016, the Socialist and Freedom Party and the Communist Party announced today that they will boycott the inauguration of the new Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro.
14) Brazil: Mexico's AMLO Won't Attend Bolsonaro's Inauguration
Telesur
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has declined to attend the inauguration of Brazil’s far-right future President Jair Bolsonaro, and is sending Agriculture Secretary Victor Manuel Villalobos instead.
15) Cuba Celebrates 60 Years Since Key Revolutionary Victory
Telesur
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel remembered Saturday the key revolutionary victory of Santa Clara when rebel forces led by then commander Ernesto “Che” Guevara derailed an armored train carrying dictator Fulgencio Batista’s troops.
Two years ago, on December 28, 2016, Toronto police officer Michael Theriault and his brother Christian attacked Dafonte Miller, then 19 years old, with a metal pipe. Police in Toronto and Durham conspired to cover up the crime, and charged Dafonte with assault. - Read Desmond Cole's full Facebook post
16) Year In Review 2018: A grim year for Toronto's poor
Peter Biesterfeld, NOW Magazine
Now under Doug Ford, the poor are facing overt class warfare.
17) Ahead of inauguration day, Brazilian media braces for Bolsonaro
Andrew Downie, CPJ
Long before one of their photographers was harassed on election night in Brazil, the editors at Fortaleza newspaper O Povo were meeting with their readers and staff to discuss the increasingly polarized environment and how to deal with it.
