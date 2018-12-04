The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Blogs
Videos
News
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Topics
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
It will be a great day...
Peace Poster, Young Communist League of Canada, 1983
See also:
Military spending -- As wasteful as it is dangerous
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
7:43 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Communist Party
,
Vintage Leaflet Project
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment