Phil Ochs, American Folk Legend b. December 19, 1940 w. Love Me, I'am a Liberal, When I'm Gone & There But For Fortune

Legendary American Folk Singer Phil Ochs, born December 19, 1940
- Won't see the golden of the sun when I'm goneAnd the evenings and the mornings will be one when I'm gone
Can't be singing louder than the guns when I'm gone
So I guess I'll have to do it while I'm here
All my days won't be dances of delight when I'm gone
And the sands will be shifting from my sight when I'm gone
Can't add my name into the fight while I'm gone
So I guess I'll have to do it while I'm here
And I won't be laughing at the lies when I'm gone
And I can't question how or when or why when I'm gone
Can't live proud enough to die when I'm gone
So I guess I'll have to do it while I'm here
- It is wrong to expect a reward for your struggles. The reward is the act of struggle itself, not what you win. Even though you can't expect to defeat the absurdity of the world, you must make that attempt. That's morality, that's religion. That's art. That's life.
- Call it "Peace" or call it "Treason,"Call it "Love" or call it "Reason,"
But I ain't marchin' any more.
- In every American community there are varying shades of political opinion. One of the shadiest of these is the liberals. An outspoken group on many subjects. Ten degrees to the left of center in good times. Ten degrees to the right of center if it affects them personally.
Phil Ochs died April 9, 1976
