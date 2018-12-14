Friday, December 14, 2018

Proletarians of All Countries Unite! - Viktor Koretsky artist, 1976



Proletarians of All Countries Unite!
Communist and Workers’ Parties Will Develop International Cooperation and Solidarity On the Foundation of the Great Ideas of Marx, Engels, Lenin!
- Viktor Koretsky artist, 1976
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)