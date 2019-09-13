The Left Chapter
Friday, September 13, 2019
The Future! Avante! (Forward!)
Avante! (Forward!)
Heartwarming and inspiring photo from the
Avante! Communist Party festival in Portugal.
The children, social justice and working class power are the future.
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
6:38 PM
