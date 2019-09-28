Paul Robeson with Patrice Lumumba, 1961 -- Daily LIFT #3

Paul Robeson, the great American singer, actor, athlete, and civil rights and communist activist with a portrait of Patrice Lumumba, 1961
Lumumba, the first Prime Minister of the independent Republic of the Congo had been murdered after a Belgian and American backed imperialist coup earlier that year.
To read more about the life and legacy of Paul Robeson see our post:
(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
No comments:
Post a Comment