Saturday, September 28, 2019

Paul Robeson with Patrice Lumumba, 1961 -- Daily LIFT #3


Paul Robeson, the great American singer, actor, athlete, and civil rights and communist activist with a portrait of Patrice Lumumba, 1961

Lumumba, the first Prime Minister of the independent Republic of the Congo had been murdered after a Belgian and American backed imperialist coup earlier that year.

To read more about the life and legacy of Paul Robeson see our post:

(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
