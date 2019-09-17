Golden Cook Caribbean Restaurant Reinvents Itself in New Toronto

Located just west of Islington Ave., it has always had good food, but until very recently you could only enjoy this as takeout. The spot consisted of a service counter and then a couple of aisles of assorted West Indian groceries and sauces.
After shutting down for a few weeks it has now reopened with a new dining area so that you can enjoy the fall-off-the-bone oxtail, the delicious goat and all the other dishes they have to offer dine in.
They do still have a grocery section as well so you can pick up some extras on the way out.
The oxtail in gravy is better than ever. Incredibly moist it can be had, as is true with all the dishes, with plain rice or rice-and-peas.
The goat dinner is to my mind really a house specialty. It has their own unique saucing and is some of the best curried goat around.
Some fried plantain on the side. Golden Cook also makes terrific dumplings.
A good menu is often a focused one and Golden Cook does all of its staples very well. Over years of trying what was on offer I have never had a dish that was a miss.
All of the main dishes that we had ran from $10 for small to a high end of $17 for the large oxtail. The portions are very generous and service is quick and friendly.
No comments:
Post a Comment