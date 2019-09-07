Saturday, September 7, 2019
Poverty alleviation and relocation residential areas in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
"Aerial photo taken on Aug. 14, 2019 shows a view of poverty alleviation and relocation residential areas in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Rural revitalization strategy was first put forward during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017 and repeatedly stressed by the Chinese leadership since then."
To see more remarkable photos of this project to end rural poverty in China from Xinhua news net go to: http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-09/05/c_138368381.htm
Thanks to efforts and initiatives like this, among other factors, more than 850 million people have been lifted out of poverty in the PRC according to the World Bank.
In fact, despite having a much larger population than the US, China has fewer people living in poverty. 30.5 million people in the PRC versus 39.7 million Americans.
