Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Skyscraper - Raymond Corder, Socialist poet, New York, 1921



The Skyscraper

Talk about beauty — Why, boy,  
That scene would fill a blooming sphinx with joy!
 All that steel frame-work bristling in the sun 
Is something we have done.

We are creators, man, 
We sweated, plugged, and built it, span by span 
And every rusty beam that skyward towers 
Is ours -- we built it -- it is ours! 

Sure, buddy, sure, I know 
The boss has got it now -- he'll have to go; 
When we form our Industrial Parliament --
We'll can him subsequent --

But, say, bo, watch them clouds,
 They seem to stand still while that eye-beam strouds 
Across the sky -- she's pretty, ain't she, son? 
That piece of work we've done. 

- Raymond Corder, Socialist poet, New York, 1921
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)