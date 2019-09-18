Olympic Soviet Kiev -- 12 Panoramic Views of the City 1980

Recently we have looked at the Ukrainian city of Kiev during the Soviet era in posts like Traveling Down the Dnieper with Soviet Life, 1984 and The Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic 1987: Photos, Culture, Economy, History & more.
Today we are looking at a folder of panoramic postcards of the city that were released in the lead up to the Olympic Summer Games held in the USSR in 1980. These games were ultimately boycotted by the United States and other western countries (including Canada) ostensibly to protest the Soviet Union sending troops to aid in the defense of the Saur Revolution in Afghanistan. It is always worth remembering that the great stand taken in support of the obscurantist religious fanatics who, sadly, did eventually defeat the revolution with the Taliban coming to power, has not aged terribly well.
Published prior to the boycott the cards are in several languages including English.
There are many amazing views including of the Central Sport Stadium, of huge new housing developments, of the view of the Dnieper from Vladimirskaya Hill, the Dynamo swimming complex and much more.
We have also included the folder's English language blurb about the city.
In the coming days we are planning on featuring a Canadian journalist's account of the games and some Soviet Olympic art.
(click on images to enlarge)
Festival of Sports in the Central Stadium
Rusanovka -- one of the new housing estates
The Shevchenko Opera and Ballet Theatre /
Ukraina Palace of Culture
Dynamo Swimming Pool
Kreshchatik - Kiev's main street
Monument to Lenin / Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian SSR
View of the Dnieper from the Vladimirskaya Hill
Museum preserves and monuments to ancient architecture
Melnitsa Restaurant / Kureni Cafe
The Shevchenko State University /
Monument to Shevchenko
Lybid Hotel / Slavutich Hotel
Olympic Champions
