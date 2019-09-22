Global Climate Strikes, Israeli Elections, Iran & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos September 15 - 22

This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of September 15 - 22.
For those interested in news and developments in the Canadian election this will be covered in a separate weekly roundup the second of which this past Friday was: Brownface, Scheer Hypocrisy, the PPC and more -- The Left Chapter Canadian Election Round-up Week Two
1) The Neoliberal University
Ontario Universities and Colleges Coalition and Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations, Socialist Project Bullet
Announced in the Ontario Budget, the Ford government’s reckless new market-based approach to funding postsecondary education will fundamentally compromise the integrity of Ontario’s higher education system. This alarming shift in education funding will create greater inequity, hurt students, and threaten the quality of education in our province.
2) Workers at Riva steel on strike for four months
IndustriALL
In one the other longest labour disputes in German history, 130 workers at two steel plants in southwest Germany have been on strike since 11 June.
3) This City's First Ever Pride March Ended With Far-Right Mobs Hunting Down Queer Kids
Tim Hume, Vice News
The first ever Pride march in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv descended into scenes of violence Sunday, as mobs of ultranationalist thugs hunted down and assaulted marchers at the end of the event.
4) Canadian officials honour Nazi collaborators in Ukraine, angering Jewish groups
David Pugliese, Ottawa Citizen
The Canadian Forces and Global Affairs Canada are facing criticism after honouring members of Ukrainian organizations that helped the Nazis in the Second World War.
5) CUPE members vote 93 per cent in favour of strike, could walk off by month's end
The Canadian Press
A major union representing education workers in Ontario says its members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a potential strike that could take effect by the end of the month.
6) NFL Teams Are Desperate for Quarterbacks—but Colin Kaepernick Remains Unsigned
Dave Zirin, The Nation
Unfortunately, as of this writing, the Saints, Jets, and Steelers have already signed quarterbacks far less accomplished than Kaepernick to round out their rosters. The NFL has a chance to right a historic wrong and actually do the right thing. But if we know anything about this league, it would be wise for us to not hold our breath.
7) Recovering from the opioid addiction crisis: Time for progressive strategies?
Brian Major, People's World
A major effort is underway in court rooms across the continent to prosecute Big Pharma companies that have irresponsibly promoted some of the medicines that have fueled the opioid epidemic and resulted in harm and death for many vulnerable people, such as OxyContin. Cases have been brought by more than 2,000 states, counties, municipalities, and Native American governments against Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies. On Sept. 16, Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy as part of its plan to settle litigation with dozens of states and and other plaintiffs who say the company fueled the opioid crisis.
8) Charles Koch Is Funding a Campaign to Kill Food Stamps and Medicaid
Alex Kotch, Sludge
Last December, an innocuously named nonprofit, the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA), wined and dined Republican politicians and White House staffers at a Walt Disney World resort, according to a new report from the Center for Public Integrity. The pitch: make it harder for poor Americans to access government programs meant to help them get on secure financial ground, especially the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, and Medicaid.
9) Iran: Labour and student activists sentenced to more than 100 years
Susan Price, Green Left Weekly
Union leader Esmail Bakhshi, student and civil rights activist, Sepideh Gholian, and four activist journalists were sentenced to long prison sentences by the Iranian regime on September 7.
10) Dark crystals: the brutal reality behind a booming wellness craze
Tess McClure, The Guardian
Demand for ‘healing’ crystals is soaring – but many are mined in deadly conditions in one of the world’s poorest countries. And there is little evidence that this billion-dollar industry is cleaning up its act.
11) Revolt Grows in Vancouver Sun and Province Newsroom over Op-ed Policies
David Beers, The Tyee
The offending opinion piece, by Calgary college instructor Mark Hecht, argued Canada should “say goodbye to diversity, tolerance and inclusion” or risk unraveling as a society. It cited discredited reports by an anti-Muslim think tank.
12) How Ezra Levant’s Globe Op-ed Got Published
Jonathan Goldsbie, Canadaland
According to two Globe sources with knowledge of the matter, the op-ed was personally commissioned by editor-in-chief David Walmsley, who pushed it through over the objections of editors in the paper’s opinion section.
13) B.C. ends controversial policy that removes newborns from families
ASH KELLY, ESPE CURRIE AND LAUREN BOOTHBY, News 1130
The British Columbia government has decided to stop a child welfare practice called hospital or birth alerts, citing the rights of Indigenous people.
14) Nearly 50,000 UAW workers strike at General Motors in US
IndustriALL
Almost 50,000 UAW members have stopped work in more than 50 General Motors plants across the US in the largest strike in the country’s auto sector in over a decade.
15) 'He didn't discover anything': Maori village bans Endeavour replica
NITV News
A replica of British explorer James Cook's vessel Endeavour has been banned from docking at a village in New Zealand's far north district after local Maori groups objected to the visit.
16) CIA’s favorite newspaper in Chile praises Pinochet dictatorship on coup anniversary
Steve Sweeney, People's World
Chilean journalists picketed the offices of right-wing national daily El Mecurio on Thursday after it published an insert praising the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship that ruled the country from 1973 to 1990.
17) Baltimore crowd celebrates 100 years of the Communist Party USA
Tim Wheeler, People's World
A multi-racial crowd from the mid-Atlantic region, Sept. 15, celebrated the founding of the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) a century ago in 1919, filling a church here with singing, poetry, and calls for the ouster of President Trump.
18) Pompeo inadvertently admitted the Iran crisis is a 'direct result' of Trump’s actions
John Haltiwanger, Business Insider
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday acknowledged that the current crisis with Iran is a "direct result" of actions taken by President Donald Trump.
19) Disputing Trump Claims, Japan Says No Evidence Iran Was Behind Saudi Attack
Jake Johnson, Common Dreams
Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono told reporters Wednesday that he has not seen any intelligence indicating Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities over the weekend, contradicting Saudi and Trump administration claims about the incident.
20) US Drone Strike 'Accidentally' Kills 30 Afghan Farmers
Telesur
A U.S. drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State (IS) group hideout in Afghanistan killed at least 30 civilians resting after a day’s labor in the fields, officials said Thursday.
21) 'Puts My Life at Risk': Omar Slams Trump for Sharing False Video Accusing Her of Dancing on 9/11 Anniversary
The Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday used Twitter to share an edited video made by a conservative comedian that falsely accused Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of dancing and partying last week on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
22) The Army Beat Its Recruitment Goals This Year by Targeting Students in Debt
Leila Ettachfini, Vice News
“Debt is a form of social control. You can force people to do all kinds of things if you put them in debt first."
DH News
The union that represents workers at three downtown Vancouver hotels announced today it has launched an “indefinite strike” over the “need for safe and stable work.”
24) Thousands of nurses tired of working with too many patients will walk out of hospitals in a 4-state strike
Allana Akhtar, Insider
More than 6,500 nurses in California, Arizona, Florida, and Illinois are expected to participate in a 24-hour strike on Friday.
Alison Rose Levy, FAIR
As Sen. Bernie Sanders (CJR, 8/26/19) has recently noted, corporate ownership of media interferes with the core societal function of the press: reporting and investigating key issues at the intersection of public need and governance. And nowhere is that more critical than when it comes to climate. Due to their corporate conflicts of interest, trusted news authorities have diverted us from our primary responsibility—assuring a viable habitat for our children and grandchildren.
Joe Emersberger - FAIR
A line from the trailer for Jack Ryan, an Amazon TV drama whose second season streams on November 1, is: “A nuclear Venezuela…. You will not hear about it on the news, ’cause we’ll already be dead.”
Telesur
According to the still-state-controlled utility, about 23,700 workers in France had joined the industrial action by Thursday evening in one of the biggest strike turnouts at the company in eight years.
One hundred thousand here in London, thousands more around our country and millions across the world.
This movement will not be silenced.
I'm here with a message: Labour will meet your demands for a Green Industrial Revolution and real change.
One hundred thousand here in London, thousands more around our country and millions across the world.
This movement will not be silenced.
I'm here with a message: Labour will meet your demands for a Green Industrial Revolution and real change.
The increase in sanctions, a clear violation of international law, marks at present the policy promoted by the U.S. toward the island.
See also: Climate Strikes, Israeli Elections, Hurricane Dorian & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos September 15 - 22
