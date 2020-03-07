The Left Chapter
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Che sketched by Soviet artist C. Ivanova, Havana 1960 -- Daily LIFT #144
See our post:
32 Photos of Che Guevara from 1943 - 1967
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
8:29 PM
