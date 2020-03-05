The Farmers' Almanac Cook Book w. Baked Flounder, Lamb Stew w. Okra, Squirrel w. Parsley & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Pocket Books Inc., 1965 (Previously published as the Ohio Farmer Cook Book
Originally published as the Ohio Farmer Cook Book, the Farmers' Almanac Cook Book is nearly 400 pages of classic North American, rustic recipes from the mid-20th century. Like the Joy of Cooking this was meant to be an all-encompassing overview of techniques, tips and different styles of food. As a result there are the sections like "Handy Tips" and "Cooking Terms" and then 15 recipe groupings from "Appetizers" and "Soups" through to "Desserts" and "Breads".
Unlike many of the cookbooks from the period, the recipes here, by-and-large, hold up rather well. Where you do see a real difference is in some of the ingredients. There are, for example, squirrel recipes. Needless-to-say we have included one. We have also included the instructions for skinning a squirrel, which the book -- being dated and aimed as cookbooks were at the time primarily at women -- suggests leaving to men presumably because it is rather distasteful.
The Chicken-Liver Canapes are probably not terribly appealing to most now either.
We have included recipes from each section. This gives a really varied sampling with dishes like Cream of Onion Soup, Peppers Stuffed with Shrimps and Cranberry Mince Pie among others.
(click on scans to enalrge)
(Below is a list of suggested cooking methods for different veal cuts)
