The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Fidel Castro on the Great Wall of China, 1995 -- Daily LIFT #157
Fidel Castro on the Great Wall of China, 1995 -- Daily LIFT #157
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
10:40 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
China
,
Cuba
,
Fidel Castro
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment