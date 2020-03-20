The Left Chapter
Friday, March 20, 2020
Standing Up in the Face of State Power, May 1968, Paris --- Daily LIFT #154
Standing Up in the Face of State Power, May 1968, Paris --- Daily LIFT #154
A young man confronts a phalanx of cops at the very beginning of the May 1968 uprising in France that nearly overthrew the government of de Gaulle.
