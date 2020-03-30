Monday, March 30, 2020
Whole Grain Oobleck and Eggs
By Natalie
This fun vegetarian dish combines a cabbage salad with "Oobleck" and poached eggs.
Cabbage Salad Ingredients:
1/2 Napa cabbage chopped into bite sized pieces
handful of chopped parsley
1 green onion sliced
2 teaspoons soy sauce
juice of 1/2 a lemon
1/2 teaspoon of grated ginger
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon sugar
Rinse the Napa cabbage pieces in cold water and shake dry. Combine all the other ingredients to make a sauce. Slice and toss the cabbage with the sauce.
Oobleck Ingredients:
1C water
1/2 cup of Red River Cereal
1/4 cup of large flake oats
pinch of salt
I made this during a Covid-19 pantry raid. Serving some Red River Cereal traditionally to my youngest. Amazingly, he liked it and started asking for more Ooblek, so thank Robert for that name. Ooblek is also the name of a Dr Seuss book and cornstarch and water slimy concoction.
Cook the Red River Cereal in a medium sized pot with a pinch of salt for around 25 minutes. Then add the large flake oats and cook for about 15 minutes more, until much of the water has been absorbed and to desired doneness.
To assemble the dish place a large spoonful of the Oobleck in a bowl, top with some of the salad on one side and with one or two poached eggs on the other.
Make sure to not overcook the eggs as it is wonderful to have the yolk break and ooze into the Oobleck.
If you have it the dish is nice topped with sesame seeds and spoonful or two of hot sauce.
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 4:06 PM
