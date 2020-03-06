Turns out the BC NDP government authorized the RCMP attack into Wet'suwet'en after all

|RCMP and Coastal GasLink employees tear down a checkpoint reading "Reconciliation"
After weeks of the John Horgan BC NDP government trying to pretend that its hands were tied when it came to the RCMP's violent invasion of Wet'suwet'en territory on behalf of Coastal GasLink, it turns out that that may not be entirely true.
Yesterday a document came to light that shows that BC Solicitor General Mike Farnworth did, in fact, authorize the intervention.
As reported in the Georgia Straight:
...under article 9.1 of the Provincial Police Services Agreement with the RCMP, Farnworth authorized "the internal redeployment of resources within the Provincial Police Service to the extent necessary to maintain law and order, and to ensure the safety of persons, properties, and communities in the area".One of the founders and leaders of the new BC Ecosocialist party, Stuart Parker, posted the letter in full on twitter.
This is revealed in a January 27 letter that Farnworth wrote to Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, the commanding officer of E Division in Surrey.
A number of folks, Parker included, pointed out the implications.
What the fuck is the point indeed?
Now someone needs to send a memo to federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh who has been trying to lay all the blame, incorrectly we now know for sure, at Justin Trudeau's door.
As recently as February 24, as we reported on already, Singh tweeted:
This brought this response, which is even more pertinent in light of the new revelation:
No more forgetting Horgan anymore Mr. Singh. Time for the federal NDP to make clear where it stands and time for the BC NDP to cut the bullshit.
No comments:
Post a Comment