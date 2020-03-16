The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Monday, March 16, 2020
Lenin at the Unveiling of a Monument to Marx & Engels, November 7, 1918 Moscow -- Daily LIFT #151
Lenin at the Unveiling of a Monument to Marx & Engels, November 7, 1918 Moscow -- Daily LIFT #151
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
8:30 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Daily LIFT
,
Engels
,
Karl Marx
,
Lenin
,
Moscow
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment