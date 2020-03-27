The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Friday, March 27, 2020
Together with Viet Nam, Cuban Solidarity Poster, 1971 -- Daily LIFT #159
Together with Viet Nam, Cuban Solidarity Poster, 1971 -- Daily LIFT #159
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
7:16 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
art
,
Cuba
,
Daily LIFT
,
Vietnam
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment