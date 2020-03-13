The Left Chapter
Friday, March 13, 2020
Engles' Membership Cards for the International Workingmen's Association 1865 & 69 -- Daily LIFT #148
Engles' Membership Cards for the International Workingmen's Association 1865 & 69 -- Daily LIFT #148
Note that both are signed by, among other people, Karl Marx who was the German corresponding secretary of the association.
Michael Laxer
2:23 PM
Daily LIFT
Engels
Karl Marx
