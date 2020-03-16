Graphic: A Balanced Approach: The Path to Ending Hallway Medicine for Ontario Patients and Families Pre-Budget Submission 2019 Ontario Budget
Chickens coming home to roost in austerity Ontario.
"Since 1990, the number of hospital beds in Ontario hasThis started under the NDP who from 1990 to 1995 saw acute beds in Ontario hospitals decline from 33,403 to 25,386 and they then declined even more from under the Conservatives to 18,781 by 2003. They remained relatively stagnant under the Liberals.
decreased by 36%. In that same period, the population has
increased by 39%. Ontario now has a lower per capita acute
bed count than all countries tracked by the OECD."
30 years of cutbacks seem like even less of a good idea now, don't they?
Austerity kills.
Sources: Ontario Hospital Association:
https://www.oha.com/Bulletins/A%20Balanced%20Approach%20-%202019%20Pre-Budget%20Submission.pdf
Beds in Ontario Public Hospitals 1990 to 2014, Globe and Mail:
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/legacy/static/focus/homecare/Doc7.pdf?token=1496685928
