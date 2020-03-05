"Where the chains of capitalism are forged, there they must be broken." Rosa Luxemburg b. March 5, 1871

The struggle for socialism has to be fought out by the masses, by the masses alone, breast to breast against capitalism, in every factory, by every proletarian against his employer. Only then will it be a socialist revolution...
...Socialism will not and cannot be created by decrees; nor can it be established by any government, however socialistic. Socialism must be created by the masses, by every proletarian. Where the chains of capitalism are forged, there they must be broken. Only that is socialism, and only thus can socialism be created. - Rosa Luxemburg, December 1918
Rosa Luxemburg was born March 5, 1871. She was murdered by right wing German counter-revolutionary paramilitary troops in January, 1919.
No comments:
Post a Comment