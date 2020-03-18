Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Paris Commune Proclaimed March 18, 1871
Working men’s Paris, with its Commune, will be forever celebrated as the glorious harbinger of a new society. Its martyrs are enshrined in the great heart of the working class. Its exterminators history has already nailed to that eternal pillory from which all the prayers of their priest will not avail to redeem them. - Karl Marx, The Civil War in France
The Paris Commune, the first attempt by the modern working class to seize power in history, was proclaimed March 18, 1871.
Image: Stamp issued to honour the centennial of the Commune, 1971, USSR
